Mr. Ezzie Charles Floyd funeral service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Delvick McKay is pastor and Pastor Shirley Shealey officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
Floyd, Mr. Ezzie Charles
