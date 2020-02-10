Mr. Joseph (Joe) Ford Reagan, Sr. of Hartford passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 92. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Hartford with Rev. Jack Kale and Rev. Bill Messer officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Hartford, 205 South 3rd Ave., Hartford, AL 36344 or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Mr. Reagan was born April 20, 1927 in Inverness, AL to the late John Morgan and Annie Jean Ford Reagan. Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and graduated from Auburn University as a Pharmacist. He owned and operated Reagan Pharmacy in Hartford until his retirement. Joe was devoted to his customers and was respected and admired for his service in the community and at the First United Methodist Church. He was blessed to have his wife Grace by his side as she always provided unconditional love and support. Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, his only brother, John M. Reagan preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Grace Mims Reagan, Hartford; daughter, Julia Reagan, Auburn; two sons: Ford Reagan, St. Petersburg, FL, and George Reagan (Shannon), Auburn; grandchild, Abigail Reagan, Auburn; other extended family and friends. Serving as Pallbearers: Dan Baxter, Frank Darrow, Rob Byrd, Gerald Brannon, Andy Holman, and Rodney Price. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
