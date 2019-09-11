Evelyn Moates Forehand, age 94, of Hoschton, Ga., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Her funeral will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4 pm in the Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel with Mrs. Susan Rumble officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Lilburn Cemetery. Born in Dothan, Al., she was a home maker and a member of Dothan First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husbands, James Harris Moates of over 50 years and Fred Forehand; her daughter, Martha Jo Wages; son, Danny Dow Moates; parents, Thurman D. and Collier Penn Brackin; grandson, James Matthew Moates and her sister, Jolene Phenicie. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Jimmy Johnston of Flowery Branch, Ga., sons, James Ronald (Ronnie) Moates and Jerry Dean Moates, all of Lawrenceville, Ga., daughter-in-law, Gale Little Moates (widow of Danny Dow Moates), brother, Bill Brackin, grandchildren, Tammi J. Verdi, James H. Johnston, Jason H. Johnston, Dana Mack, Jared Moates, Shean Wages, Susan Wages, Jessica Benson, Jennifer Ingbritsen and Jeramie Moates, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 4 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
