Barbara Forehand Keel of Dothan passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 83. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11:30 Friday, one hour prior to the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Forehand Keel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

