Mr. Johnny Forrester, age 68, passed away on October 2, 2019; visitation will be held one hour prior the service on Sunday, October 6, 2019 3:00 PM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel HIll Mortuary "Because We Care".

