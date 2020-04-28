Mrs. Robin Nicole Fowler of Douglasville, GA., formerly of Rehobeth passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 47. A private family graveside will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery due to the Covid19 restrictions. Robin is survived by her son Cade Fowler. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta, GA., 30303 or to Mirror Lake Elementary School 2613 Tyson Road, Villa Rice, GA 30180.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

