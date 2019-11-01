Thomas Fowler, age 85, of Dothan passed away Wednesday morning at his residence following an illness. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Crestlawn Cemetery with Pastor Elton DeSousa and Larry Shifra officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

Tags

Load entries