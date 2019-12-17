Funeral Services for Cynthia Franklin will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Zion Hill Baptist Church on County Road 79 at 12:00 p.m. Franklin passed away Saturday, December 14, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. She was 59 years old. Cynthia was born on July 13, 1960 in Comer, Alabama. One of thirteen children of the late Elijah James and Willie Lee Franklin, Cynthia Franklin was a lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She graduated from Eufaula High School and Tuskegee Institute and was employed with Hubbard Properties and Barbour County Courthouse. Cynthia Franklin is survived by her sisters Queenie Franklin (Randolph) Smith, Shirley Johnson, Lillie Franklin, and Laura Marshall; brothers: Willie C. (Sheryl) Wiley, Michael Franklin, and Benjamin Franklin; more than twenty nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers James Z. Smith Franklin, Elijah Franklin, Jr., Henry Franklin, and sister Helen Edmonson, as well as three siblings who died in their youth. The family will receive visitors at Clayton Memorial Funeral Home 24 South King St. Clayton, AL on Tuesday, December 18, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.