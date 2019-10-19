Mr. Henry Lynn Franks, a resident of Ozark, died Friday morning, October 18, 2019, following an extended stay in the hospital. He was fifty-nine years old. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 21, 2019, from Post Oak Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Whitman officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday afternoon from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. Mr. Franks was born August 7, 1960 in Dale County, Alabama to the late Marvin Percy Franks and Velma Jewell Free Franks. He worked with M. O. Carroll Grocery Company in Ozark for several years and with Pemco Worldwide and Commercial Air in Dothan. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Joyce Franks Whitt. Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Franks, Jr. (Beverly) of Ozark; nieces and nephews, Tracey Whitt (Jennifer), Kayla Lilly Scott, Tara Whitt, Kevin Franks (Jamie), Kyle Franks (Jessi); several great nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Lula Merl McCuller of Decatur, Alabama. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
