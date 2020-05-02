Margaret Cobb Free, age 58 of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Chaplain John Gormley officiating. Burial will follow in the Cowarts Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time, beginning at 1pm. Strict social distancing guidelines will be observed. The service will also stream live on Facebook (Family First Funeral Care) beginning five minutes prior to service time.
