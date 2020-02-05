Mrs. Sondra Ellen Free of Dothan passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 66. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rehobeth Baptist Church with Reverend Chad Hixson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM Friday, February 7, 2020. www.wardwilson.com

