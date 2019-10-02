Mr. Lerue Freeman funeral service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cherry Street AME Church at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. L.C. Green is pastor and Rev. Joel Warren officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation/Wake will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
