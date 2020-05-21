Mary Merline French, age 90 of Webb, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service for Merline will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Pastor Haley Enfinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Dothan City Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at noon, two hours prior to service time. Common sense social distancing will be recognized. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

