Toni Bishop Fulk, age 70, of Daleville, AL, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Daleville Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Peters officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Daleville Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of your choice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Fulk, her parents, Don and Chick Bishop and a brother, Larry Bishop. Survivors include her two children, Julie Bennett (Eddie) and Michael Fulk (Amber); two grandchildren, Brett Fulk and Mackenzie Fulk; a sister, Tracey Kirkland (Steve); two nieces, Lori Woodham (Cliff) and Christina Contreras (Kissinger); 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
