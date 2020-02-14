Josephine Anita Grimsley Fulton of Columbia,Al passed away Sunday, Feb 9, 2020. She was 60. Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 15 at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Headland, AL, with pastor John H. Grimsley of Bear, Delaware officiating.The family will receive friends from 9 am until funeral service at the church. Interment will follow at Gloris Temple cemetery in Haleburg, AL with Horace Williams directing. Vistation will be today from 4-6 pm at the mortuary.

