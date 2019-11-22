Reverend Thomas D. "Pee Wee" Gamble, a resident of Abbeville, died Wednesday night, November 20, 2019, at his home. He was 69. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend James E. Ward, Jr. and Reverend James E. Ward, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the mortuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Word Fellowship, c/o Curtis Teal, 141 Pacific Street, Napier Field, AL 36303. Reverend Gamble was born in Los Angeles, California and reared in Henry County, Alabama. He was a 1969 graduate of Abbeville High School and attended Mobile College, majoring in Theology. Reverend Gamble served as Minister for the past fifty-four years at several churches in the Wiregrass area, Barnwell, SC and Milton, FL. He attended the Shiloh Word Fellowship. He was an avid Auburn fan. Reverend Gamble was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas James Gamble and Mary Jordan Lindsay Howerton, and his step-father, Fred Howerton. Surviving relatives include his wife, Faith Johnson Gamble; a daughter, Hope Gamble, Abbeville; two sons, Adam Gamble, Pinckard, and Drew Gamble (Amanda), Newton; a grandson, Devin Gamble. Reverend Gamble was a friend to everyone and loved by all. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
