Gerald Garrett of Ashford passed away July 5, 2019 at his home. He was 85 years old. Mr. Garrett was a Navy veteran and retired from Georgia Pacific. He loved God, his family, and his country. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church in Ashford, Al. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Garrett, parents, Eula and Robert Garrett, and brother, Maurice Garrett. Survivors include his brother, Lowell Garrett (Sandy), sister Brenda Taylor (Cody), daughters, Cyndi Harper (Dwayne), Terri Knight (Dewayne), Elizabeth Spears (Jon), grandchildren, Jonathan Powers (Amanda), Brian Powers (Rebecca), Lauren Turner (Scott), Joni Eubanks (Tre), Caleb Knight (Tayler), Luke Knight, Kayley Spears, Ethan Spears, brother in law, Drew Hall (Memma), sister in law, Judy Hall (Terry), and many great grandchildren.
