Quinten Gaskin Master Quinten Gaskin infant son of La'Darius Gaskin and Charmane Jones of Ozark, Alabama passed away on December 2, 2019; graveside service to be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 11 AM at the Travelers Rest Cemetery, Ozark, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, Ozark "Because We Care".

