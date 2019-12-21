Quinten Gaskin Master Quinten Gaskin infant son of La'Darius Gaskin and Charmane Jones of Ozark, Alabama passed away on December 2, 2019; graveside service to be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 11 AM at the Travelers Rest Cemetery, Ozark, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, Ozark "Because We Care".
