Cheryl Reeves Gathings, 68, of Dothan, went to be the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Christian Church with the Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Dothan City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Cheryl was born October 26, 1951 in Dothan to Robert William and Bonnie Inez Myers Reeves and lived most of her life in Houston County. She was employed at Lowe's most of her working career. Cheryl was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was a member of First Christian Church. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Bobby; and her husband, Thomas Gathings. She is survived by her children, Craig Smith (Tabby) of Dothan, Randy Smith, Kevin Smith, and Wendy Smith Jones all of Virginia Beach, VA, Todd Gathings (Julie) of Dallas, TX, Pat Gathings (Heather) of Midlothian, VA, Jeff Gathings (Amy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a beloved sister, Martha Wilson (Clark) of Andalusia. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
