Mr. Glenn German, a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 in Baptist South Hospital- Montgomery. He was 85. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To send flowers to the family of Glenn German, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 5
Graveside Service
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
U.S. Highway 231
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries