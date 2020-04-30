James H. (Jim) Geyer, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was 101. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bo Grice officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-2 pm. Mr. Geyer was born on February 1, 1919 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and lived there all his life before retiring from farming and moving to Dothan in 1995. He enjoyed paint by number and was a self-taught organ musician. Mr. Geyer loved to tell the children stories; he was a jokester, and always had a good joke to share. Traveling out west and panning for gold gave him much joy, along with his standing date with Beverly everyday at 3 pm to play Scrabble. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing all kinds of different vegetables. Mr. Geyer attended New Covenant Christian Fellowship. Mr. Geyer was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Vonnie Kay Stark. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Geyer; his daughters, Pamela (John) Godwin and Vickie Mae (David) Bourgeois; his 7 grandchildren; his 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
