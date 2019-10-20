David William (Low Key) Ghea of Daleville, AL passed away on Wed., October 16, 2019 at his home. He was 35. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Daleville Chapel of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jim Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Daleville on Monday from 1:00 PM until service time. David was preceded in death by a brother, Brett Michael Ghea and his grandparents, William and Jean Budnik and Thomas and Mary Ghea. Survivors include his mother, Linda S. Evans, Daleville, AL; father, Michael D. Ghea, Madison, AL; sister, Sarah J. Ghea, Daleville, AL; nephew, Brett William Ghea, Daleville, AL; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
