Maudie Patterson Gibson CLIO Mrs. Maudie Patterson Gibson, a resident of Clio, died late Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was 91. Homegoing services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 4, 2019 in the Clio First Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Fred Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Gibson will lie in state from 11:00 until 12:00 noon Saturday at the church in Clio. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Clio First Missionary Baptist Church, 3388 Elamville St., Clio, Alabama 36017. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Gibson, Maudie Patterson
