William "Billy" Gilbert, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at his residence. He was 83. Funeral Services will be held 2pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Marks officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 to service time. Burial will follow in Memory Hill cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will be accepting flowers or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
