OZARKChrissie Sigers Giles, a resident of Ozark, died early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 in the emergency room of Dale Medical Center. She was 58. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, between Ozark and Ariton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be at the home of her daughter, Amanda, 298 Northwood Dr., Ozark. www.fuquabankston.com
