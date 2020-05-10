Mrs. Betty Boland Gill, a resident of Panama City Beach, Florida (formerly of Ozark), died late Friday evening, May 8, 2020. She was 84. A complete obituary with a list of survivors will be announced later by Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries