Joyce V. (Cox) Gillespie, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 67 years old. She leaves behind her husband, 5 children,17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Joyce touched many lives in the community. She always had a smile on her face, a hug to give, or a word of advice for anyone. She is probably best known by the yellow vest she wore as a CSM at Geneva Wal-Mart. She spent 25 years of her life as part of the Wal-Mart family. She is also well remembered as the lunchroom lady at Mulkey Elementary School where she worked for a few years. For Joyce, family always came first. She was the rock of the family that everyone could always rely on. But her most significant role in life was given to her by those who called her "Granny Joyce." She spent most of her days at her home raising her grandchildren and baking cakes. Anyone who personally knew Joyce found a way to be empowered by the strength and love in her heart, especially her husband of 30 years. Just to know her was a gift, but to have received the unique and never-ending love of Joyce will live on in the hearts of her family forever. She was my Angel on earth that finally found her way home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Gillespie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries