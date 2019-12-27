Michael James Gilley, a resident of Wicksburg, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Flowers Hospital of a heart attack. He was 69. Funeral services will be held at Ward Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Michael was born on August 12, 1950 in Baden, West Germany to the late Sollie Henry Gilley and Anna Julia Collins Gilley. He was a graduate of Wicksburg High School and worked as an aircraft mechanic at Hayes International, and was the owner of Gilley Automotive. A life-long community servant, Michael was a Founding Member of Wicksburg Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Bay Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He served as President of the Houston County Volunteer Firefighters Association, and was instrumental in the creation of several volunteer fire departments across Houston County. Michael was a volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years and traveled extensively with the organization to provide hurricane disaster relief. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Gilley; sister-in-law, Carol Gilley; and brother, Donald Gilley. Survivors include his wife, Susan Helms Gilley; daughter, Joanna Gilley Hillis (Dave); granddaughters, Ivy Grace Hillis and Ellie Katherine Hillis; brother-in-law, Paul Helms (Elaine); cousins, Beth Selfe (Carl) and Tom Collins, nieces, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Gilley, Michael James
