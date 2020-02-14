SPC. Johnny Gillis (U.S. Army, Retired), age 68 of Dothan, entered Heaven Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Daysprings Hospice. A Life Celebration service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 1 pm at the funeral home and continue until service time. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Developer plans to demolish Pizza Kastle, build four-story hotel five years after similar plans failed
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.