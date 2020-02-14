SPC. Johnny Gillis (U.S. Army, Retired), age 68 of Dothan, entered Heaven Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Daysprings Hospice. A Life Celebration service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 1 pm at the funeral home and continue until service time. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com.

Tags

Load entries