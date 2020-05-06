Letisha Sharrell Gissendanner, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 39. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor George Allen Gadson officiating. Burial will follow in Johntown Community Cemetery, near Ozark. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. All CDC guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and followed during all scheduled events. Ms. Gissendanner was born May 4, 1980 in Ozark, Alabama. She moved to Beaufort, South Carolina where she was a 1998 graduate of Battery Creek High School. Following graduation from high school, she returned to Ozark. Ms. Gissendanner was a member of the Church of Ozark. Surviving relatives include her loving companion, Samuel Crittenden; her daughter, Kadaria Gissendanner; two sons, Kadarius Gissendanner and DeMarcus Gissendanner; her parents, Emanuel Gissendanner, Sr. and Rebecca Ann Gadson Gissendanner, all of Ozark; her sister, Olympia Sharnell Gissendanner, Montgomery; four brothers, Emanuel Gissendanner, Jr., Texas; Joshua Gissendanner (Katie), Headland; Thaddeus Gissendanner (Lauren), Ozark; and Jason Gissendanner(Daphne), Andalusia; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
