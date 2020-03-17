Ann Givens, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1969, with the funeral services starting at 2 pm with Rev. Stephanie Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church General Fund, 1619 S. Park Ave., Dothan, AL 36301 or to Covenant Care Hospice, 1512 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Ann was born on February 16, 1930 to Lee S. and Sophie (Meyer) Blevens near the town of Andrews, Nebraska. She attended Early Elementary School in the Harrison, Nebraska school system. Ann later moved to Santa Monica, California with friends where she graduated from high school and afterwards worked for Prudential Insurance Company. She met Ed Givens and they were married on September 28, 1952. Ann was a loving and devoted mother and supportive military wife, as Ed did his duty to our country in the US Navy. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Lee Blevens, Jr. (Little Lee), Harold and Don, and by her sisters, Irene Keast, Maxine Plumlee, and Phylis Pennel. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edwin Givens; her four children, Chris Givens, USN Retired, Chula Vista, CA, Kathy (Charlie) Galea, Dulzura, CA, Gary (Peggy) Givens, Cottonwood, AL, and Carol (Brian) Goguen, Dothan, AL; her grandson, Garrett (Rebecca) Givens, Columbia, SC; her 2 darling great-grandsons, Garrett (Rhett) Givens, Jr. and Edwin Boyd Givens; and by her brother, Jimmy Smidth, Oakland Township, MI. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
