Annie Sue Glanton, of Dothan, Alabama, departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. She was 72 years old. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Dothan, Alabama. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Sue's church, Bethesda Apostolic Faith Temple, 800 Lennox Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Sue was born April 8, 1946 in Houston County. She held various positions at GTE before retiring in 1999. Mrs. Glanton was an active member of her church, where she was a long-standing member and served as a Church Mother. She is preceded in death by her mother, Clara Nell Blount; husband, Robert Andrew Glanton; and nephew, Eric Jermaine Britt. She leaves to cherish her memories a son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Meredith Glanton, Harrisburg, NC; grandsons Preston and Carson Glanton, Harrisburg, NC; step-daughter Latrice Glanton, Roslyn Heights, NY; sister Retha Juanita Britt, Dothan, AL; and a host of cousins and friends. www.southernheritagefh.com
