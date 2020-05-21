Nona Thomas Glasgow, a resident of Decatur, Alabama, formerly of Headland and Enterprise, died Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at her home. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nona Glasgow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

