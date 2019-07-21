NEWTON, Reverend Jerry L. Glover, a resident of Newton, died early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Newton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Newton City Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Speaks, 900 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 445, Atlanta, GA 30339. Mr. Glover, son of the late Lewis Howard Glover and Jewel Pickett Glover, was a native of Dale County, near Newton. He was a 1961 Graduate of Carroll High School in Ozark and received his Bachelors Degree in English Education and a Masters Degree in Education from Troy University, and a Education Specialist Degree from Troy University-Dothan. Mr. Glover began his career in education with the Dale County School System as Principal of Newton Elementary School and taught English, Journalism, and German at Dale County High School. He also taught English and Journalism at Daleville High School before serving as Principal of Coffee Springs School where he also coached Girls Basketball and Weightlifting. Mr. Glover later served as Principal of Slocomb School before being elected Superintendent of Education for the Dale County School System from 1989 to 1997. He retired from Education in January, 2001 as Superintendent of the Barbour County School System. Mr. Glover began his ministry at the age of sixteen in the Alabama West Florida Conference in the Black Circuit of Geneva County serving the communities of Black, Alabama, Millville, Alabama, and Westville, Florida. He also served at Goshen United Methodist Church, Little Oak United Methodist Church, Henderson United Methodist Church, all in Pike County, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Ozark and Center United Methodist Church in Henry County, Alabama. Reverend Glover was currently serving Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church in Newton, near Pinckard and also Winslette Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Jerry Hunt and Ernest Render. Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-six years, Judy Price Glover, Newton; his daughter, Jana Stokes (Kevin), Newton; his son, Jay Glover, Atlanta, GA; his sister, Linda Hunt, Newton; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Render, Ozark and Charlotte Gates (Chico), Newton; brother-in-law, Phil Price (Martha), Byron, GA; three grandchildren, Kara Glover, Kayden Stokes, and Logan Stokes; several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends also survive. Serving as active pallbearers will be Mike Scoffield, Wayne Hunt, John Gates, Clif Render, Allen Render, and Roger Becker. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Render, Chico Gates, Frank Moring, Tom Walker, and Jerald Long. www.fuquabankston.com
