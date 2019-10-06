Mr. Tom A. Goff, a resident of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Ozark, died early Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at his home. He was 102. A complete obituary with a list of survivors will be announced later by Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
