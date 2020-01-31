Reverend Douglas Lamar "Doug" Golden, a resident of Columbia, died Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 74. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Brewer and Reverend Sam Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Golden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Visitation begins.
Feb 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:30PM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries