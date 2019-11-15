Shelby Golden, age 73 of Pansey, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home following a sudden illness. A memorial service is being planned and the date and time will be announced by Family First Funeral Care. Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
