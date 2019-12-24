Daniel Franco Gonzales, age 95, died peacefully in the home of his loving daughter Cynthia and her husband Michael Felipe. He was the eldest and last of 4 siblings; son of Pablo and Eulalia Gonzales. Born on April 14, 1924, in Belen, New Mexico, Daniel lived and died in humble loving gratitude of family, faith and country. His life was filled with meaning and purpose far beyond what he ever imagined possible. He would say his life began with a dream, "after my mother died. I looked up in the sky and saw a plane and said to myself someday I want to fly airplanes." A few years later he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years serving in Korea and Vietnam as a flight engineer. He was proud to proclaim he was a member of the Air Force family. From Dover, Delaware he retired to Seattle, Washington and began a second career with Boeing Aircraft Company until he fully retired. Then he and his wife Sara traveled the highways in their R.V. making new friends, seeing new sights and prospecting for rocks and gems. After residing in Ajo, Arizona and Elba, Alabama he and Sara eventually moved to Georgia to live with their daughter, Cynthia. Several years later they moved to Magnolia Manor in Richmond Hill where Daniel lived until recently. Dan was strongly committed to his faith. He enjoyed telling stories, helping others with household projects, watching old Westerns, collecting tools, coins and rocks. Most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Married 62 years, Daniel's death was preceded by Sara's in 2010. He is survived by 3 loving children: daughter Cynthia Lynn Felipe and her husband Michael of Rincon, Georgia; son George Paul Gonzales, PA-C and wife Sandra of Knoxville, Tennessee and son Dr. James Lawrence Gonzales and wife Mary Jane of Dunwoody, Georgia. Spread out between the East and West coasts, he is loved and esteemed by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah, where he will join his beloved wife Sara Curtis (Bradshaw) Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1952 Hwy. 21 S., Springfield, GA 31329 or your favorite charity. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421 www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
