Edward Bondurant Goodson, Jr. passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Edward was born May 13,1939 in Enterprise, Alabama. He enlisted in US Air Force in 1959. Edward was part of the SAC on Titan II Missile Program and Battalion Commander for Inspector General Team. He retired as Lt. Col. In 1989. Edward was a loving grandpa, and great-grandpa, and a friend to everyone he met. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Paula Goodson; daughter, Pamela Stewart; parents, Bondie and Frankie Goodson; and brother, Richard Goodson. Survivors: Grandchildren, David Stewart, Chris Stewart, and Stacy Stewart; great grandchildren Aubrei and Kolton Stewart; son-In-law, Ted Stewart and wife, Cindy Stewart all of Fort Worth. Biggers Funeral Home of Ft. Worth, TX, 817-237-3341, is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.