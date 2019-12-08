Debra Ann Gosha, a resident of Gordon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Southeast Health. She was 56. Graveside services for Ms. Gosha will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Gordon, Alabama. Ms. Gosha was born August 9, 1963 in Donalsonville, Georgia to the late David and Emma Lee Thomas Gosha. She was raised in Gordon and was a 1983 graduate of Ashford High School. Ms. Gosha worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Wiregrass pharmacy for many years. Ms. Gosha is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Gosha. Survivors include her son; Quentin Gosha and his wife, Rebecca; grandson, Sean Gosha; sisters, Sharon Gosha, Gail House, Trivina Gosha and a brother, Daren Gosha; several nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com
