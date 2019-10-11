John (Jack) Grace, III, age 77 of Dothan, passed away Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019 at a local hospital following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. A reception will immediately follow the Mass in O'Hara Hall at St. Columba. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 W. Main St., Dothan, AL 36301. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan

