John (Jack) Grace, III, age 77 of Dothan, passed away Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019 at a local hospital following a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. A reception will immediately follow the Mass in O'Hara Hall at St. Columba. A visitation will be held Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at Family First Funeral Care beginning at 5 pm. Jack was born July 24, 1942 in Chester, Pennsylvania where he lived the early years of his life. He honorably served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He spent the majority of his career as a marketing representative with Sun Oil and Citgo Petroleum. Jack retired to Dothan 15 years ago and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Dothan and St. Columba Catholic Church. At the age of 14 he learned how to play golf and continued to play as often as possible. His favorite past-times were being a Course Marshall at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Highlands and watching Notre Dame football. Survivors include his wife, Janice Grace of Dothan; a brother and a sister, Jerry Grace and Mary Ann Gilbert, both of Delaware County, Pennsylvania; and three nephews, Ed Siegfried, Jr. (Stacy) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Greg Siegfried (Landra) of Ozark and Cavan Heimpel (Juliet) of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. Three great nephews and one great niece also survive. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

Tags

Load entries