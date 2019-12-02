Mr. Louie Jerry Gradic, of Taylor, passed away, early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center. He was 78. Funeral services will be held held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Selma Baptist Church with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Selma Baptist Church Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Selma Baptist Church prior to services. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Mr. Gradic was born on January 18, 1941 in Houston County the son of Louie Shelby Gradic and Elouise Dawsey Gradic. He was a lifelong resident of Houston County and a 1959 graduate of Rehobeth High School. Mr. Gradic later attended Wallace College and received his degree in auto mechanics. After graduation he began working at Colonial Bakery and retired after 42 years as garage superintendent. He loved camping and was a member of "Good Sams" and he was a member of the Selma Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elouise Dawsey Gradic; father, Shelby Gradic; infant grandson, Matthew Dewayne Gradic. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Madine Hall Gradic, Taylor; 2 sons, Dewayne Gradic (Stacy) and Phillip Gradic (Andress) all of Dothan; 8 grandchildren, Drew, Corbin, Will, Taylor, Landon, Lilly, Owen and Josslyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Jhase and Tylee; sister, Grace Watson (Johnny), Dothan; uncle, James Gradic; several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
