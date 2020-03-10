Irene Murphy Graham went to be with her heavenly Lord and Savior on March 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Rehobeth Baptist Church on Tuesday. March 10, 2020 from 5:30 to 7 PM. Irene was born on March 11, 1920, in Houston County in the Rehobeth community. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on March 11, 2020. Irene had been a resident of Westside Terrace for several years. Irene grew up in Rehobeth, AL, the daughter of a farm family. She learned early in life the importance of hard work and close family ties. She married Chester Graham, also a farmer, and they had one son Donald Graham. She supported her husband and worked beside him during their early married life. In later years, She worked at Warner Brothers and retired after 20 years. Irene loved her Lord, her family and her many friends. She was known for her good country cooking-chicken and dumplings, fig preserves, and "pone" corn bread were some of the family favorites. She was always glad to take food, when needed, to the sick or to grieving families. Irene is preceded in death by husband, Chester A. Graham, parents John H. Murphy and Doshie Murphy, brother Ralph Murphy, and sister Katrine Cobb. Survivors include her son, Don R. Graham (Anne), granddaughter, Laura Watford (David), great-grandsons John David and Nathan Watford, sister Aleene M. Branton, niece, Elaine Bruner (Jerry), and nephew, Bobby Cobb (Sue), She had numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Rehobeth Baptist Church new Building Fund or Kindred Hospice. The family wishes to express our appreciation to the staff, nurses, and CNA's at Westside Terrace. We especially want to thank Ken Kelly and Peaches for their care and concern for Irene and the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

