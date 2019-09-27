Mr. Eugene J. Gramling, beloved husband and father, of Ariton, Alabama, age 90, died on September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Westview Heights United Methodist Church in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. and Reverend Henry Boynton officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens; Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
