Mrs. Evelyn Wynell Taylor Granger, age 83, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Orange Park, Florida. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Union Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Kyle Johnson and Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted and or contributions may be made to the Haven Hospice of Northeast Florida, 745 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, Florida 32065. Mrs. Granger was born June 5, 1936 in Ashford, Alabama to Ernest and Levettie Moore Taylor. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1954 and was a nurse at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center for many years. Evelyn enjoyed fishing, cooking, word searches and spoiling grands and great-grands. Evelyn was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Madison Granger; parents, Ernest and Levettie Taylor; and a brother, Robert Taylor. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Granger Lee, Dothan, AL; son, Stan Granger (Cricket), Middleburg, FL; three grandchildren, Julianne Garton (Ben), Ripon, CA; Kyle Granger (Kimberly), San Diego, CA; Savannah Lee, Dothan, AL; two brothers, John D Taylor, Mobile, AL; Ray Taylor (Annie Will), Dothan, AL. Five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Danny Taylor, Brent Taylor, Tony Taylor, Cody Taylor, Ricky Moore, and Mark Lee. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 12
First Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Glover Funeral Home Chapel
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Union Hill Baptist Church
7335 S. County Rd. 33
Cottonwood, AL 36320
7335 S. County Rd. 33
Cottonwood, AL 36320
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
UPDATE: Dunkin' to open third Dothan location Sunday; first 100 guests get free coffee for a year
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.