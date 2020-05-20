Robert (Bobby) Granger, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at UAB Hospital, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 74. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday at First Baptist Church Headland with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. and his son-in-law, Brother Mark Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in Bobby's honor to the Bridge to Tomorrow, in c/o First Baptist Church, 301 East Church Street Headland, Alabama 36345. Mr. Granger was born in Dothan, Alabama to the late Edward Granger and Dorothy Merle Brookins Granger. He was a lifelong resident of Dothan. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church Headland where he was active in the Jack Bridges Sunday School Class. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Granger. Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of forty-three years, Patricia Granger; his daughters, Jaclyn Granger Oliver (Mark) of Acworth, GA, and Robyn Granger Rowell (Wesley) of Headland, AL; his sister-in-law, Dollie Granger; his grandchildren, Courtney Oliver, Andrew Oliver, Brantley Oliver, Preston Oliver, Greyson Oliver, Annaleigh Rowell, Lyndsey Oliver, and Waylon Rowell; his nephew, Lynn Granger; many cousins, friends, and acquaintances. www.WrightFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Nude woman arrested after walking on West Main Street
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Cottonwood head football coach John Gilmore leaving to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station
-
5 takeaways from Rick Bright's House hearing
-
Jackson County pastor loses two siblings to COVID-19
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.