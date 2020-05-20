Robert (Bobby) Granger, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at UAB Hospital, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 74. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday at First Baptist Church Headland with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. and his son-in-law, Brother Mark Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in Bobby's honor to the Bridge to Tomorrow, in c/o First Baptist Church, 301 East Church Street Headland, Alabama 36345. Mr. Granger was born in Dothan, Alabama to the late Edward Granger and Dorothy Merle Brookins Granger. He was a lifelong resident of Dothan. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church Headland where he was active in the Jack Bridges Sunday School Class. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Granger. Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of forty-three years, Patricia Granger; his daughters, Jaclyn Granger Oliver (Mark) of Acworth, GA, and Robyn Granger Rowell (Wesley) of Headland, AL; his sister-in-law, Dollie Granger; his grandchildren, Courtney Oliver, Andrew Oliver, Brantley Oliver, Preston Oliver, Greyson Oliver, Annaleigh Rowell, Lyndsey Oliver, and Waylon Rowell; his nephew, Lynn Granger; many cousins, friends, and acquaintances. www.WrightFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Tags

Load entries