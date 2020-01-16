Mr. Joe Fisher Green, 91, a resident of Dothan, passed away, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Johnson and Reverend Joe R. Green officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will be receiving friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday prior to services at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256. Mr. Green was born on August 2, 1928 in Dothan the son of Lester and Thollie Brackin Green. He was a 1947 Graduate of Dothan High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mr. Green lived in Miami, Florida for 21 years and retired as a Lieutenant Homicide Detective with the Miami Police Department. After retirement he and his family moved back to Dothan. He attended Cornerstone Church in Dothan. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Green; 4 sisters, Sherrie Middleton, Doris Martin, Audrey Cherry, Sylvia Green; 4 brothers, Wallace, Hidy, L.C., and infant Harold Green. Survivors include: wife, Barbara Meadows Green, Dothan; 2 daughters, Virginia Darline Gorland (Tom), Belinda Green Benak (Bill), both of Dothan; son, Joe Randy Green (Vicki), Knoxville, TN.; 2 sisters, Gloria Green and Thessalie Montgomery both of Dothan; 1 sister-in-law, Evelyn Green, Midland City; 11 grandchildren, Kim Gorland, Michelle Kirkland (Phillip), Jennifer McDonald (Josh), Michael Gorland (KK), Matthew S. Green (Julie), Charis Poole, Stephanie Green, Hannah Cooper (Mark), Kyle Benak (Anna), Kristopher Benak and Valerie Trieb (Joey); 17 great-grandchildren, Tucker, Tanner, Anslee, Whitley, Hudson, Declan, Josiah, Levi, Lucy Mae, Allan IV, Annalise, Lynn, Kathryn, Eleanor, Grayson, Emily and Veronica; several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be: Matthew Green, Kyle Benak, Michael Gorland, Kris Benak, Phillip Kirkland, Josh McDonald, Bill Green and Dennis Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be: Wesley Green, Larry Green, Mark Cooper and Joey Trieb Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
