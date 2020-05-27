Roselyn Baer Greenberg, 101, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. She was born December 9, 1918 to Gertrude and Max Baer in St. Augustine, Florida. Roselyn met and married the love of her life, Nathan Greenberg, when she was 19 years old and a freshman at Florida State College for Women. They moved to Dothan, Alabama where they raised three loving daughters and had a successful business, Dothan Auto Parts. Roselyn was known for her smart, "with it", upbeat, non-complaining attitude, which made her a joy to be around. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. Roselyn had a large, loving family who will miss her forever. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Nathan and her older sister, Lillian Besser Schultz. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Ed) Marblestone, Susan (Butch) Frumin and Linda Rosh (Marshall Fox.) She had nine grandchildren, Sherri (Jeffrey) Weissman, Debra (David) Blanke, Nancy (Todd) Schusterman, Laura (Brad Dowling), Steven Frumin (fiancé, Margot), Jeffrey Frumin, Elizabeth (Blair) Douglas, Ilene Rosh and Meryl (Lenny) Rindsberg. She will also be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gabby, Jake, Max, Molly, Seth, Josh, Sarah, Sophie, Nathan, Zachary, Emily and Asher. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to family members only. A private funeral service will be held graveside on May 27th at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan and officiated by Cantor Neil Schwartz. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emanu-El, 188 N. Park Avenue, Dothan AL 36303, Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Rd. Atlanta GA 30327 or any charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Service of Atlanta, GA 770-451-4999 dresslerjewishfunerals.com

