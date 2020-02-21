Mr. Willie Greenwood, age 57 passed away on February 14, 2020; visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 4-6 PM at the J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel, 1048 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Ozark, AL; funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 12 PM at the St. Rose Baptist Church, Skipperville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before Willie's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Rose Baptist Chruch
6967 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
6967 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
Guaranteed delivery before Willie's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 22
Committal
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Magnolia Cemetery
1348 County Road 41
Skipperville, AL 36374
1348 County Road 41
Skipperville, AL 36374
Guaranteed delivery before Willie's Committal begins.
