Mr. Willie Greenwood, age 57 passed away on February 14, 2020; visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 4-6 PM at the J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel, 1048 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Ozark, AL; funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 12 PM at the St. Rose Baptist Church, Skipperville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
J.L. Trawick Memorial Chapel
1048 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
St. Rose Baptist Chruch
6967 County Road 33
Skipperville, AL 36374
Feb 22
Committal
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
Magnolia Cemetery
1348 County Road 41
Skipperville, AL 36374
